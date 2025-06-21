Philippines Urges Filipinos In Israel, Iran To Leave As Conflict Escalates
“The DFA has raised the alert levels in both Israel and Iran to alert level 3 (voluntary repatriation) effective immediately. All overseas Filipinos in Israel and Iran are enjoined to return to the Philippines,” the DFA said in a statement.
The DFA said that, Filipinos' travel to these countries“is highly discouraged,” due to the ongoing crisis and the actual closure of their airspace and seaports.
Should overseas Filipinos in these countries wish to be voluntarily repatriated through the aid of the Philippine government, they are advised to coordinate with their respective Philippine embassies, the statement said.– NNN-PNA
