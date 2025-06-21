Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Intercepts Five Iran Missiles - Reports


2025-06-21 05:03:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 21 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation intercepted five missiles launched by Iran early Saturday, with pieces of shrapnel hitting several areas, according to occupation media reports.
An Israeli occupation building was hit and another facility caught fire due to the Iranian missile attack, Israeli occupation media reported.
Meanwhile, Israeli occupying forces fired fresh airstrikes on Iran, targeting launching pads and warehouses on the ninth day of the Israeli occupation attack on Iran.
Earlier in the day, Iran announced that its army launched a new barrage of missiles and drones on the Israeli occupation's Ben Gurion Airport. (pickup previous)
