403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Occupation Intercepts Five Iran Missiles - Reports
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 21 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation intercepted five missiles launched by Iran early Saturday, with pieces of shrapnel hitting several areas, according to occupation media reports.
An Israeli occupation building was hit and another facility caught fire due to the Iranian missile attack, Israeli occupation media reported.
Meanwhile, Israeli occupying forces fired fresh airstrikes on Iran, targeting launching pads and warehouses on the ninth day of the Israeli occupation attack on Iran.
Earlier in the day, Iran announced that its army launched a new barrage of missiles and drones on the Israeli occupation's Ben Gurion Airport. (pickup previous)
nq
An Israeli occupation building was hit and another facility caught fire due to the Iranian missile attack, Israeli occupation media reported.
Meanwhile, Israeli occupying forces fired fresh airstrikes on Iran, targeting launching pads and warehouses on the ninth day of the Israeli occupation attack on Iran.
Earlier in the day, Iran announced that its army launched a new barrage of missiles and drones on the Israeli occupation's Ben Gurion Airport. (pickup previous)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment