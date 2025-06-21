Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


1St Patch Of Kuwaitis Evacuated From Iran Arrives Home Through Turkmenistan


2025-06-21 05:03:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the arrival of the first patch of Kuwaitis, who were evacuated from Iran, through Turkmenistan early Saturday.
The ministry said in a statement that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received the returning citizens upon arrival, adding that the evacuation is part of the country's efforts to protect the safety of Kuwaitis.
The evacuation process was executed in cooperation with Kuwaiti embassies and the two country's governments, the ministry said, thanking both countries for facilitating the return of the Kuwaiti citizens.
Kuwait will continue coordination with officials in charge to allow the return of all Kuwaitis currently in Iran. (end)
