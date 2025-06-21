Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Army Stresses Combat, Field Preparedness For Environment Protection


2025-06-21 05:03:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Army said on Saturday it is carrying on strengthening its combat and field preparedness to protect the environment, based on an organized work mechanism and precise measures backed by sophisticated equipment.
In a press release, the Army General Staff said its Command of Defense against Weapons of Mass Destruction is doing its duties with high efficiency within a broad framework of monitoring, disinfection and sterilization, dealing with threats through state-of-the-art devices and sophisticated vehicles used for reconnaissance and detection of chemical, biological, and radioactive pollutants.
It added that the command is also making a rapid and effective response in dealing with emergency accidents, promoting coordination between technical teams and raising the level of operational efficiency of equipment and personnel. (end)
