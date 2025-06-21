403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Army Stresses Combat, Field Preparedness For Environment Protection
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Army said on Saturday it is carrying on strengthening its combat and field preparedness to protect the environment, based on an organized work mechanism and precise measures backed by sophisticated equipment.
In a press release, the Army General Staff said its Command of Defense against Weapons of Mass Destruction is doing its duties with high efficiency within a broad framework of monitoring, disinfection and sterilization, dealing with threats through state-of-the-art devices and sophisticated vehicles used for reconnaissance and detection of chemical, biological, and radioactive pollutants.
It added that the command is also making a rapid and effective response in dealing with emergency accidents, promoting coordination between technical teams and raising the level of operational efficiency of equipment and personnel. (end)
ajr
In a press release, the Army General Staff said its Command of Defense against Weapons of Mass Destruction is doing its duties with high efficiency within a broad framework of monitoring, disinfection and sterilization, dealing with threats through state-of-the-art devices and sophisticated vehicles used for reconnaissance and detection of chemical, biological, and radioactive pollutants.
It added that the command is also making a rapid and effective response in dealing with emergency accidents, promoting coordination between technical teams and raising the level of operational efficiency of equipment and personnel. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment