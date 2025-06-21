Net Direct Tax Collection Dips 1.39% To Rs 4.59 Lakh Cr In Apr-Jun

Advance tax collection during April 1-June 19, 2025 grew a meagre 3.87 per cent to Rs 1.56 lakh crore. In the comparable period in 2024, advance tax collection had recorded an annual growth of 27 per cent.

During April 1-June 19, 2025, corporate tax collection witnessed a slowdown at about Rs 1.73 lakh crore, a decline of over 5 per cent year on year.

Non-corporate tax collections, which include mainly personal income tax, however, recorded a slight increase of 0.7 per cent to Rs 2.73 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) grew 12 per cent to Rs 13,013 crore during the period.

Overall, the net direct tax collection kitty stood at about Rs 4.59 lakh crore during April 1-June 19, 2025, registering a 1.39 per cent dip from Rs 4.65 lakh crore collected in the corresponding period in 2024.

Refund issuances increased by 58 per cent so far this fiscal to Rs 86,385 crore.

Gross direct tax collection stood at Rs 5.45 lakh crore so far this fiscal, logging a growth of 4.86 per cent from the year-ago period.

Advance tax collection in corporate tax saw a growth of 5.86 per cent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax collection dropped 2.68 per cent to Rs 33,928 crore.

