Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Net Direct Tax Collection Dips 1.39% To Rs 4.59 Lakh Cr In Apr-Jun

Net Direct Tax Collection Dips 1.39% To Rs 4.59 Lakh Cr In Apr-Jun


2025-06-21 05:03:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Net direct tax collection so far this fiscal stood at Rs 4.59 lakh crore, 1.39 per cent lower compared to the mop-up during the corresponding period of last fiscal, as advance tax collections slowed, government data released on Saturday showed.

Advance tax collection during April 1-June 19, 2025 grew a meagre 3.87 per cent to Rs 1.56 lakh crore. In the comparable period in 2024, advance tax collection had recorded an annual growth of 27 per cent.

During April 1-June 19, 2025, corporate tax collection witnessed a slowdown at about Rs 1.73 lakh crore, a decline of over 5 per cent year on year.

Non-corporate tax collections, which include mainly personal income tax, however, recorded a slight increase of 0.7 per cent to Rs 2.73 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) grew 12 per cent to Rs 13,013 crore during the period.

Overall, the net direct tax collection kitty stood at about Rs 4.59 lakh crore during April 1-June 19, 2025, registering a 1.39 per cent dip from Rs 4.65 lakh crore collected in the corresponding period in 2024.

Read Also Net Direct Tax Kitty Rises 13% To Rs 21.26 Lakh Crore Till Mar 16 J&K's Monthly Tax Collection Rises To Rs 1,180 Cr In 2025

Refund issuances increased by 58 per cent so far this fiscal to Rs 86,385 crore.

Gross direct tax collection stood at Rs 5.45 lakh crore so far this fiscal, logging a growth of 4.86 per cent from the year-ago period.

Advance tax collection in corporate tax saw a growth of 5.86 per cent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax collection dropped 2.68 per cent to Rs 33,928 crore.

Overall, advance tax collection grew 3.87 per cent to Rs 1.55 lakh crore during April 1-June 19, 2025.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN21062025000215011059ID1109703520

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search