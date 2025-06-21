Trump's Nobel Dreams Find Ally In Pakistan

The Pakistani government hailed Trump's role as that of a“genuine peacemaker,” citing his behind-the-scenes engagement that allegedly helped avert a full-blown conflict between the nuclear neighbors during the spring flare-up referred to as Operation Sindoor. In a strongly worded statement, Pakistan asserted that Trump“demonstrated great strategic foresight,” and even reiterated his past offers to mediate on Kashmir-a position India has long rejected outright.

The announcement comes on the heels of Trump's own social media musings, where he lamented that despite his globe-trotting peacemaking-from Africa to the Middle East-he will“never get a Nobel Peace Prize.” On his platform, Truth Social, Trump said,“I should have gotten it four or five times,” adding that the honour is unfairly reserved for“liberals.”

In classic Trump fashion, he listed a buffet of conflicts he claims to have helped resolve: Congo-Rwanda, Serbia-Kosovo, Egypt-Ethiopia, Israel-Iran, and of course, India-Pakistan.“No, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do... but the people know,” he wrote.

However, Indian officials have taken a starkly different view. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri categorically denied any U.S. role in the ceasefire.“There was no mediation, no trade incentives, no trilateral diplomacy,” Misri clarified in a video statement from the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada.“The ceasefire was the result of direct military-to-military communication at Pakistan's request. India does not and will never accept foreign mediation on bilateral matters.”

While Trump touted a“long night” of talks leading to peace, Indian officials maintain that the peace process involved no such midnight oil from Washington. Adding to the diplomatic murk, Trump hosted Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir at the White House just days ago, calling it a“thank-you lunch” for“not going into the war.”

In another sharp turn from peacemaker to power player, Trump also hinted at joining Israel premier Benjamin Netanyahu's military campaign against Iran if it came to that. With Middle East teetering on the edge, Trump said Israel had sought U.S. help to in its war on Iran-and that he hadn't ruled out the option.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton threw cold water on Trump's Nobel ambitions, suggesting the president's obsession is rooted in former President Barack Obama's 2009 win.“He won't get it for solving the Russia-Ukraine war. He tried unsuccessfully to claim credit for the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire. He's now failing to reach an agreement with Iran, and is being asked by Israel to help destroy Tehran's nuclear-weapons programme. And he still hasn't made up his mind,” Bolton said in a post on X.

While Trump sees himself as a globe-trotting negotiator, critics see a contradictory figure-someone simultaneously pushing peace deals and preparing for war. In the volatile Middle East, that balancing act may be difficult to sustain, especially with Trump himself stoking speculation of U.S. involvement in future strikes.

As it stands, Trump may have many medals in mind-but whether Oslo agrees is still anyone's guess.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now