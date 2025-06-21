Salahuddin Sumon Wins Best Travel Vlogger In Bagladesh Recognition
In 2024 Sumon was also adjudged the Best Trvel Vlogger at the Bangladesh Travel, Tourism and Hospitality awards organised by The Bangladesh Monitor, the premier travel and tourism publication of the country.
Breity Sabrin Khan, CEO of Marvel Be With You, said,“We are proud that the audience chose the right person. Salahuddin Sumon truly deserves this honor for his dedication, creativity, and global influence as a travel vlogger.”
Sumon in his instant reaction after receiving the award, said,“It's always an incredible feeling to receive such a recognition. This award will inspire me to continue exploring the world and creating more unique and exclusive travel videos for my audience.”
Salahuddin Sumon is most followed travel vlogger in Youtube in Bangladesh with 2.68 million followers , as of today. He is also the brand promoter of Turkish Airlines in Bangladesh.
