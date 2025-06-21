MENAFN - Live Mint) Optical illusions are a fun and captivating way to trick our eyes. By definition, an optical illusion is a deceptive image that misleads our visual perception.

These visual puzzles help uncover hidden limitations of our perceptual system in ways that ordinary vision cannot.

The best example to understand how optical illusions trick our minds and fill in the gaps is through the Brown & Bornoff (2017):“It deosn't mttaer in what order the ltteers in a word are, the only iprmoetnt thing is that the frist and lsat ltteer be at the rghit pclae.”

Could you read the entire sentence?

Now that you know how optical illusions work, let's take an IQ challenge.

In today's IQ test challenge, you to find the '257' which is hidden among a grid of '2S7s' within 9 seconds. If you find the number within the time frame, it will indicate that you have sharp eyes and keen observation skills.

Only those with keen eyesight and a brilliant mind will be able to spot the hidden 257 within the allotted time.

At the first glance, the grid appears to be filled entirely with 2S7s. But on closer inspection, there is a single '257' cleverly disguised within the pattern. This visual brain teaser is a great way to challenge your focus, attention to detail, and ability to think quickly under pressure.

So, are you ready to take the test?

How to take the IQ test?

Look at the image given below and try to find the hidden '257' among 2S7s.

Time is ticking, spot the hidden number within 9 seconds.

Can you spot the '257' cleverly camouflaged among the grid of 2S7s?

Hurry up – you have only 9 seconds.

Hint

The number is positioned on the far right side.

You are a genius if you found the hidden number within 9 seconds.

Answer

The hidden 257 is located in the 9th column and 8th row. The number 5 blended effortlessly with the surrounding Ss, making it tricky to detect.

If you spotted the hidden number – congratulations, your brainpower is truly impressive!

If you liked this optical illusion IQ test, do not miss out on more mind-bending challenges in our collection. Share it with your friends and family to see how fast they can find the hidden number too!