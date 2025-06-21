Summer Break Dates Changed! Kashmir Revises Dates, UP Extends Vacations Due To Heatwave: Full List

MENAFN - Live Mint) Intense heatwave conditions recently prompted Kashmir education authorities to revise the school timings and prepone summer vacations. Education minister Sakina Itoo announced that summer break will begin from July 1 which usually commences from the third week of July. This change in schedule was made due to high temperatures and heatwave conditions.

“We are proposing summer vacation from July 1 to 10 and after that we will see the weather condition to decide whether to extend the vacations or not,” HT quoted Sakina Itoo as saying.

| International Yoga Day: What's open, what's closed on June 21? Full list

As per the revised school timings until summer break, school timings in municipal areas“will be from 8 am to 1 pm and in the areas outside the municipal limits, the timings will be from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm.” This shift in school timings to early morning hours and closure of school early in the afternoon comes in view of the prevailing second heatwave since the second week of June. Srinagar witnessed record temperatures in 20 years.

Summer break in Punjab

All schools in Punjab will remain closed for the summer holidays from June 2 to June 30. This decision was announced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains through a post on X which is valid for all government, private, aided, and recognised schools in the state.

| Priyanka Chopra opens up about daughter Malti's life, love for 'Donut Brothers'

“In view of the heatwave in Punjab, all Government, Aided, Recognized, and Private schools in the state will remain closed for summer vacation from June 2 to June 30, 2025,” Punjab Education Minister said.

Summer break in Uttar Pradesh

Due to severe heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh, the Basic Education Council ordered closure of all private and government schools up to Class 8 until June 30, 2025. The order dated June 13 states, "The council's official letter states, "In view of the ongoing extreme heat and heatwave conditions, students will not attend school for academic activities until 30.06.2025."

| US school employee sends nude pictures to 14-year-old student, arrested

Initially, the summer break was scheduled to conclude on June 15, but the persistent heatwave compelled authorities to extend the vacations.

Himachal Pradesh revises school timing

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department on June 13 revised school timings in view of heatwave conditions. Schools in Hamirpur, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area of Solan and Paonta Sahib area of Sirmaur district are following the new timings due high temperatures and harsh weather conditions.

According to a notification issued by the Director of Education, school timings have been changed from the earlier 9:00 am to 3:30 pm schedule to the current 7:30 am to 1:00 pm.