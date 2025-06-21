TEAMSTERS NURSES AT COREWELL TO RALLY AGAINST EMPLOYERS' ATTACKS

Nurses to Rally Outside Detroit Ahead of Contract Negotiations

DETROIT, June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurses at Corewell Health East, represented by Teamsters Local 2024, will rally on Saturday, June 21, to demand that their employer end its attacks on unionized workers. In November 2024, Corewell nurses beat back an aggressive $1.7 million union-busting campaign by organizing three-to-one to join the Teamsters. In the months since, corporate management at Corewell Health East has attacked nurses by withholding several economic opportunities that were given to nonunion employees, including refusing wage increases, withholding bonuses, and denying 403(b) matches.

The rally comes three days before Teamsters are scheduled to begin negotiations with Corewell Health East for the first collective bargaining agreement for nearly 10,000 nurses.