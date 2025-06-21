Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TEAMSTERS NURSES AT COREWELL TO RALLY AGAINST EMPLOYERS' ATTACKS


2025-06-21 05:01:05
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nurses to Rally Outside Detroit Ahead of Contract Negotiations

DETROIT, June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurses at Corewell Health East, represented by Teamsters Local 2024, will rally on Saturday, June 21, to demand that their employer end its attacks on unionized workers. In November 2024, Corewell nurses beat back an aggressive $1.7 million union-busting campaign by organizing three-to-one to join the Teamsters. In the months since, corporate management at Corewell Health East has attacked nurses by withholding several economic opportunities that were given to nonunion employees, including refusing wage increases, withholding bonuses, and denying 403(b) matches.

The rally comes three days before Teamsters are scheduled to begin negotiations with Corewell Health East for the first collective bargaining agreement for nearly 10,000 nurses.

WHO:

Corewell Teamsters

Fred Zuckerman, Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer

Mike Smith, Trustee of Teamsters Local 2024

Kevin Moore, President of Teamsters Joint Council 43


WHEN:

Saturday, June 21

10-11:30 a.m.


WHERE:

Corewell Health Southfield Center

26901 Beaumont Blvd

Southfield, MI 48033



Livestream will be available here .

Media Contact:
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
 [email protected]

On-site Contact:
Kate Yeager, (484) 844-7239

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

MENAFN21062025003732001241ID1109703510

