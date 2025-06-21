TEAMSTERS NURSES AT COREWELL TO RALLY AGAINST EMPLOYERS' ATTACKS
|
WHO:
|
Corewell Teamsters
|
|
Fred Zuckerman, Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer
|
|
Mike Smith, Trustee of Teamsters Local 2024
|
|
Kevin Moore, President of Teamsters Joint Council 43
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Saturday, June 21
|
|
10-11:30 a.m.
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
Corewell Health Southfield Center
|
|
26901 Beaumont Blvd
|
|
Southfield, MI 48033
|
|
|
|
Livestream will be available here .
Media Contact:
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]
On-site Contact:
Kate Yeager, (484) 844-7239
