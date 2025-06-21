Veteran Pakistani Actress Ayesha Khan's Body Found A Week After Death In Karachi Apartment

Popular Pakistani television actress Ayesha Khan has passed away at the age of 76. She was found deceased in her apartment in Karachi under tragic circumstances. According to media reports, neighbors alerted the police after detecting a foul odor coming from her flat. Authorities discovered her body in a state of decomposition. A post-mortem examination conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center revealed that she had died about a week earlier.

The news of Ayesha Khan's passing has left her fans heartbroken. Many took to social media to express their grief, share her old photos, and remember her iconic performances. Her sudden and lonely demise has raised concerns and sparked conversations about the lives of ageing artists in the entertainment industry.

Born in 1948, Ayesha Khan was the elder sister of the late actress Khalida Riyasat, another respected name in Pakistani television. Ayesha carved a strong niche for herself in the world of drama with her remarkable acting skills and graceful screen presence. She rose to fame through her powerful roles in television classics such as Arusa, Afshan, Shaam Se Pehle, Dehleez, Darare, Bol Meri Machhli, and Family 93. Her emotional depth and versatility made her a favorite among audiences of all ages.

In addition to television, Ayesha Khan also left a mark in Pakistani cinema with films like Muskaan and Fatima. She even appeared in the Indian film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, proving her talent crossed borders. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors.