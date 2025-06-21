Airline Refund Rules: How To Claim 100% Refund On Cancelled Flights

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Recent flight cancellation spikes are impacting travelers. Passengers are entitled to a 100% refund for cancellations due to airline issues. Getting your money back is easy by following the right steps.

Flight cancellations have increased in recent weeks, especially after the tragic Air India incident near Ahmedabad. Following this, the airline has been forced to ground many of its aircraft for extensive checks, resulting in widespread delays and cancellations across domestic and international routes.

This move, mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has affected hundreds of passengers. Not just Air India, but other airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and Vistara have also altered schedules due to operational and weather-related disruptions. Many air travelers are unaware of how to smoothly secure their refunds or compensation. But the process is quite simple if you follow the right steps.

As per the DGCA's passenger rights, whenever a flight is canceled due to airline issues like operational delays, technical malfunctions, safety inspections, or staff shortages, passengers are entitled to a 100% refund.

Airlines are also obligated to offer free re-scheduling to another flight and, in some cases, provide accommodation or meals if passengers are stranded due to delays for a certain period.

Depending on the payment method used, airlines are legally bound to refund the ticket amount within 7 to 10 working days. These rules apply to all Indian airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara, Akasa Air, Air India Express, Alliance Air, and even defunct airlines like Go First if relevant cases arise.

Each airline has its own method for handling cancellations and refund requests. For Air India, passengers can visit the official website or app, go to the 'Manage Booking' section, and select the refund or reschedule option.

There's a dedicated refund status tracker to check progress. IndiGo offers a smooth experience through its site's refund request form or chatbot '6Eskai'. For Vistara passengers (now merged with Air India), direct bookings usually get automatic refunds, while third-party bookings need to go through agents. SpiceJet users can check refund status using their PNR number on the official site. And Akasa Air allows full refunds via its“My Bookings” tab, typically within 5–7 business days. Air India Express and Alliance Air also permit online refund requests, though their turnaround time might be slightly longer.

Despite guidelines, some passengers might experience delays in receiving their refunds. Common reasons include booking through third-party agents, technical system errors, or bank-level processing issues. If your refund doesn't arrive within 10 to 14 working days, it's crucial to pursue it formally. First, contact the airline's customer service via email or phone with your PNR and booking ID.

If no resolution is offered, file a formal complaint using the DGCA's AirSewa grievance redressal portal ([]( Passengers who paid via credit/debit cards can request a chargeback from their banks if all else fails. In extreme cases, publicly sharing the issue on social media often leads to quicker customer service responses. Airlines are legally obligated to provide refunds.

While flight cancellations are frustrating, especially when they happen last minute, the key thing is to know your rights and use the correct procedures to get your refund. Regardless of the reason for cancellation, all airlines must comply with India's consumer protection regulations under aviation rules.

Most refund processes now take place online, taking less than 10 minutes to initiate. Remember to keep your booking confirmation, payment proof, and communication records handy. Whether you flew Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa, or any other carrier, a refund is assured if you booked directly and the airline canceled your flight. Being proactive and informed is key.