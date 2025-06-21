Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-711 June 21 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Karunya Lottery Results KR-711 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-711 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the prize structure for Karunya KR-711 on June 21:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
Results awaited
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
Results awaited
2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh
Results awaited
3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Results awaited
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
Results awaited
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
Results awaited
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
Results awaited
7th Prize: Rs 500
Results awaited
8th Prize: Rs 200
Results awaited
9th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment