Dollar's Early Weakness Fades As Bulls Drive USD/BRL Toward Key Resistance
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar opened June 20, 2025, under pressure against the Brazilian real, continuing a recent pattern of weakness seen in global currency markets.
Data from TradingView confirms the dollar fell to a session low near R$5.4695 in early trading, reflecting lingering selling momentum after a series of softer US economic releases and heightened risk appetite among investors.
The dollar index had dropped to multi-year lows earlier in the week, reinforcing the bearish tone as trading began.
However, the market dynamic shifted as the session progressed. Sellers failed to push the dollar to new lows, and buyers stepped in, reversing the early losses.
The USD/BRL pair rallied steadily through the day, closing at 5.5129, marking a notable daily gain.
This move coincided with renewed risk aversion linked to geopolitical tensions, which prompted investors to seek safety in the dollar and unwind some short positions.
Technical analysis of the four-hour chart shows the dollar's rebound brought it up to the 50-period moving average for the first time since June 13.
The Relative Strength Index surged to 56, signaling a clear uptick in bullish momentum. The MACD histogram turned positive, supporting the case for a short-term trend reversal.
Yet, the price remains below the longer-term 200-period moving average and the Ichimoku cloud, which continue to act as resistance.
Dollar's Early Weakness Fades as Bulls Drive USD/BRL Toward Key Resistance
On the daily chart, the broader trend for USD/BRL remains downward. The pair trades below the 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages, all sloping lower.
The RSI sits at 37.9, indicating the market is still oversold, and the MACD remains negative, suggesting the longer-term bearish structure is intact.
The day's price action, however, highlights the market's sensitivity to technical levels and shifting sentiment.
Fundamental factors continue to favor the real over the medium term . Brazil's elevated Selic rate, now at 15%, attracts capital inflows and supports the currency.
The country's trade surplus and positive GDP growth in the first quarter further reinforce the real's resilience.
Still, persistent inflation above target and global uncertainties limit the real's ability to strengthen further.
The session's story is clear: the dollar's early weakness faded as bulls took control, driving the pair higher and testing key technical resistance.
The failed breakdown and subsequent rally underscore how quickly sentiment can shift when technical and macroeconomic factors align.
Traders now watch to see if the dollar can sustain momentum above resistance or if the broader downtrend will reassert itself.
