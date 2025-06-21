403
Brazil's Steel Industry Grows But Faces Tough Competition From Imports
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's steel industry is showing some growth, but it is also facing big challenges from rising imports.
According to official data from Instituto Aço Brasil and the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, steel production in May reached 2.706 million tonnes.
This is 5% higher than in May last year. From January to May, total production was 13.66 million tonnes, up just 0.7% compared to the same period in 2024.
Sales inside Brazil also increased. In May, steelmakers sold 1.788 million tonnes, which is 3.8% more than a year ago.
For the first five months of the year, sales reached 8.63 million tonnes, a 3.3% increase. This growth comes as construction and car manufacturing, two big users of steel, start to recover after a slow period.
However, steel imports are rising much faster. In the first four months of 2025, Brazil imported 2.2 million tonnes of steel, up 27.5% from last year.
Imports now make up about a quarter of all steel used in Brazil. Most of this imported steel comes from China .
This has caused concern among local steel producers, who say it is getting harder to compete.
To protect its steelmakers, the Brazilian government put new rules in place in May. It now charges a 25% tax on 23 types of steel products if imports go above certain limits.
These limits allow some steel to come in at lower tax rates between 9% and 16%. Steel that comes in under special trade deals does not count toward these limits.
The government says it wants to help local steelmakers but also keep steel affordable for builders and manufacturers.
Even with these new rules, industry leaders say imports are still too high. By January, importers had already used up most of the yearly limit.
The new system has not slowed down imports as much as hoped. Shares of big steel companies like CSN and Gerdau dropped after the government announced the new rules, showing that investors are worried.
Brazil's steel industry is running at about half its full capacity. Last year, it produced 26.6 million tonnes, but it could make up to 51 million tonnes if demand was higher.
The industry plans to invest $20 billion by 2028 to modernize factories and stay competitive.
But the future is uncertain because of ongoing import pressure and doubts about the rules.
In summary, Brazil's steel industry is growing, but this growth is fragile. Rising imports are making it tough for local companies.
The government is trying to help, but the results are not clear yet. What happens next will affect jobs, factories, and the country's ability to compete worldwide.
