Lee To Post Social Media Messages In Both South Korean, Foreign Languages To 'Show Respect'

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, June 21 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will post diplomatic messages on social media in both Korean and the language of his counterpart, his office said on Saturday.

Before travelling to Canada for the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada earlier this week, Lee had ordered his staff to write social media posts in both Korean and foreign languages to "show our diplomatic respect and willingness to communicate," according to the office.

Lee had also told his staff that his messages must reach South Korean residents living abroad and local citizens of those counterpart countries, his office said.

On Lee's X page, an update on his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was written in both Korean and Japanese on Wednesday.

On the same day, an X post detailing Lee's meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was uploaded in Korean and English. And a summary of Lee's talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was provided in Korean and Spanish, Yonhap news agency reported.

The presidential office said Lee's social media posts will continue to be provided in multiple languages when detailing his overseas trips and meetings with other heads of state.

"This will not be a temporary measure for only certain countries. It's part of the president's digital diplomatic strategy based on his philosophy on government administration," it said.

"We hope his social media messages will help create a bond between people of different countries and serve as the starting point of diplomacy based on mutual respect."

Earlier on June 18, Lee Jae Myung wounded up his first overseas trip to the Group of Seven (G7) summit, engaging in nine bilateral meetings and two informal talks with world leaders, according to Lee's spokesperson.

In a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday (local time), Lee recounted how he injured his arm while working as a teenage factory boy, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

Lula showed keen interest and asked how old he was at that time, according to Kang.

Lee also expressed his admiration for the late former South African President Nelson Mandela during his talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at a welcome reception hosted by the Premier of Alberta on Monday.

The two leaders reportedly discussed the experiences of democratisation of both countries, including South Korea's recent experience under former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law in December.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Lee had asked about the source of her high approval ratings. Sheinbaum replied that she meets with citizens three to four days a week and frequently engages in dialogue with opposition parties, according to Kang.