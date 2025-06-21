Kirsty Coventry Unveils Collaborative & Inclusive International Olympic Committee (IOC) Leadership Vision At First Public Media Roundtable

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 21, 2025/APO Group/ --

In her first major media appearance since being elected President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kirsty Coventry offered a strikingly human portrait of the leader she intends to be: humble, collaborative, and unwaveringly grounded in the values of sport, equity, and Olympism, as she addressed international media during an online open roundtable on Zoom this afternoon.

FIRST WOMAN & AFRICAN Speaking candidly for over an hour, the Zimbabwean reflected on the life journey that brought her from the pools of Harare to the corridors of Olympic power in Lausanne. Her presidency, set to begin officially on Olympic Day, 23 June 2025, will mark a historic moment as she becomes the first woman and first African to lead the IOC.

GROUNDED LEADERSHIP Coventry made it clear that her leadership will not be rooted in authority, but in consensus and a collaborative, human-centred vision:”In both my personal and professional career, I've always had incredible people around me to keep me grounded and humble; those are people whom I will continue to keep around me.”

She added:“Values are at the core of our daily business, they're incredibly important in today's communities, and I hold this very close to my heart.”

WHY IOC FORUMS MATTER Replying to a question from Japan's Wakako Yuki on the role of IOC Forums in attribute Conventry's vision as president, "I have a vision that I would like to see, but I want to do it in a collaborative way. The Athletes Forum, eSport, Olympism365, the two ASOIF and WOF General Assemblies have been great platforms to listen to people, to hear topics that are important to them."

2ND MEDIA ROUNDTABLE IN SIGHT Coventry announced that immediately following the IOC Session on June 23-24, she has invited members to stay for a two-day“pause and reflect” workshop, an opportunity for honest dialogue about the IOC's challenges and future direction:

"I've invited the IOC members to stay two extra days so that I can hear what is on their mind and what they see as our opportunities and what they may see as our challenges, as we move into the future and come up with different ideas. This is the first point in a longer consultation process with all stakeholders, including yourselves as media, where we'll create another round table where I'll get to ask you all a bunch of questions. That will strengthen the Olympic movement in a collaborative way."

VALUES CARRIED TO IOC PRESIDENCY Nadine Hassan from Jordan asked Kirsty, looking back on her journey, from Olympic champion to minister and now IOC President, which moments off the podium had the greatest impact in shaping the person she is today? "I'll need a moment to properly reflect on this. I think I'd have to go back to my roots. Growing up in Zimbabwe played a huge role. It's a small community in many ways. We're a big country geographically, but we're just 15 million people, and we lean on each other.

"I think that kind of upbringing, maybe a bit more sheltered, surrounded by strong values and close-knit support, helped me understand the importance of having grounded, humble, genuine people around me. And it's those people who've consistently reminded me of where I come from. That's been one of the most powerful influences throughout my journey.

CHALLENGES, AND DIFFICULT MEN.. New York Times reporter Tariq Panja referenced Coventry's previous remarks about dealing with“difficult men.” She smiled knowingly and recounted the pressures she faced as a young Olympic medallist representing Zimbabwe during politically turbulent times:

"As athletes, we had a lot of pressure coming from different government officials in Zimbabwe, and you know, it was hard. To look at others and trying to say, I'm an athlete, I don't believe in the politics in sport. I want to just focus on performing well," She said, without names mentioned,“Looking back now, it taught me a lot about how to work with people, how to be respectful of differing opinions and still move forward on a shared agenda."

WOMEN SUPPORT WOMEN USA's Rachel Axon asked, How has your career been shaped by other women at various career points, adding the gender equality initiatives to your role as female IOC President. Conventry highlighted the women who shaped her path, from her mother and grandmother to her university head swim coach, even Olympic trailblazers like Donna de Varona:

She said, "My grandfather passed away when Mom was in her late teens. And so my grandmother was a single mom for most of her life, with three kids, and both were just incredibly strong women who raised families, and I think my mom's pretty great, and my uncle and aunt. She did a great job, but she also had a successful career in fashion. My mum got to see her doing that, so she was always an incredible role model for my sister and I."

She adds: "My swim coach, Kim, who became a Division I coach while her husband was deployed overseas, with two very young kids, watching how she balanced that was inspiring. When we were preparing for the 2004 Olympics, her eldest came to Athens as a baby.. Again, I've been fortunate in my life to have very strong women around me who have shown me that it's possible. It's not always easy, but it's possible," noting her hope to pay that inspiration forward, especially for her two daughters.

AFRICAN HERITAGE A question from China's Mandan Zhu touched on Coventry's rich international background and the impact of her African heritage, coming from Harare to Lausanne as a little girl with big dreams,"I can remember exactly where I was standing in my parents' living room. I was still in my swimsuit, feeling cold after swimming in the pool, only to stand in front of the TV and watch divers compete. I would say that there's never a dream too big.

"You know, where there is a will to achieve, there's a way. And don't let someone talk you out of having that dream of what could be the best thing that happens to you. It's quite powerful."

WEIGHT OF BEING 'FIRST' British journalist Jamie Gardner asked Coventry about the significance of becoming the IOC's first female president at this particular moment in history. While she admitted it wasn't something she initially focused on, the outpouring of messages from women around the world has since left a powerful mark:“I had a coworker tell me that his mum said, 'Never in my lifetime did I think I'd see a woman lead the movement you work for.'” That moment, she admitted, hit her deeply.“It's not just an exciting day, it's a day with a lot of responsibility.”

FROM SYDNEY TO BRISBANE Australia, particularly the Sydney 2000 Games, remains a defining touchstone for Coventry's Olympic journey. Asked about her journey coming full circle, from a wide-eyed young swimmer at Sydney 2000 to President for Brisbane 2032, Coventry shared a funny tale about struggling to put on her first Speedo sharkskin suit, helped up by none other than Australian legend Susie O'Neill:

“When we arrived in Sydney, I went into the changing room to try my Speedo suit on, and it turned into a total disaster. I had one leg in, was struggling to get the other in, lost my balance completely, and toppled over. Mortifying. Then this amazing person next to me leans down to help, and as I look up, I realise... It's Susie. I never forget that moment because she was a role model to me, those Games, changed everything for me,” she recalled.“Now I hope Brisbane will show the world the warmth and passion of Australia, and inspire the next generations like Sydney did for me.”

LIFTING VOICES As the media roundtable with IOC President-elect Kirsty Coventry progressed, her clarity of purpose sharpened further. In a movement often shaped by the world's most powerful nations, Coventry made a point of bringing attention to her roots, and how they shape her priorities:“I come from a much smaller NOC, a developing country,” she said of Zimbabwe.“And I understand the challenges our athletes face. How do we close that gap? How do we ensure that athletes from all walks of life, if not with the same opportunities, at least have equal opportunities?”

Coventry affirms that she intends to elevate voices often left on the margins. Her presidency, she hinted, will focus as much on inclusion as it will on innovation.

LEARNING FROM YOUNG GENERATIONS Perhaps the most poignant reminder of who Coventry is, and who she intends to be as IOC President, came when she spoke about her own children.“They're a daily reminder of our responsibility to keep sport relevant, and to listen, really listen, to what young people think is important. Kids are honest,” she said with a smile.“And sometimes that's a very good thing.”

Her two young daughters, she explained, are constant reminders that sport must remain relevant and engaging for younger generations. Despite the gravity of her new role, Coventry remains adamant about keeping her family grounded:“We won't be staying in the Lausanne Palace. I want my kids to grow up doing the same things I did, making their beds, doing house chores, and just being kids.”

ROAD AHEAD As Kirsty Coventry prepares to officially assume the role on June 23, her message is one of optimism, inclusivity, and integrity. With the weight of history on her shoulders and the wind of lived experience at her back, she is poised not just to lead the Olympic Movement but to reshape it for the modern age, starting by one athlete, one story, one honest conversation at a time.

IOC President-elect Kirsty Coventry (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini - Pool/Getty Images)



