Liverpool Shatters Transfer Record with USD156M Move for Florian Wirtz
(MENAFN) In a landmark move, Liverpool confirmed on Friday the signing of German midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal potentially worth a British-record £116 million ($156 million). This staggering fee eclipses the club's previous record of £75 million, paid for Virgil van Dijk back in 2018.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has officially completed his medical and agreed on terms, marking his arrival as Liverpool’s latest addition under the guidance of newly appointed manager Arne Slot.
“I'm really excited to have a new adventure in front of me. This was also a big point of my thoughts: that I want to have something completely new, to go out of the Bundesliga and to join the (English) Premier League,” Wirtz expressed shortly after the transfer was confirmed on Liverpool's official website.
Wirtz bids farewell to Leverkusen after an impressive 5 1/2-year tenure. His journey began in May 2020, when he made his senior debut at just 17 years old. A few weeks later, he etched his name into Bundesliga history by becoming the competition's youngest-ever goalscorer with a strike against Bayern Munich.
Despite a lengthy absence in 2022 due to a severe injury, Wirtz returned to full form, playing a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s remarkable 2023-24 season. The German club went unbeaten in the Bundesliga, triumphed in the German Cup, and reached the UEFA Europa League final.
Last season, Wirtz featured in 45 matches, netting 16 goals and providing 15 assists.
