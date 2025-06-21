Yoga Is Priceless Gift From Sages, Says Himachal Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, June 21 (IANS) To commemorate the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), a session was organised on Saturday in Raj Bhavan in Himachal Pradesh's capital where Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla performed asanas along with participants, largely comprising of students and pointed out that "yoga is a priceless gift from the sages of India."

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor highlighted the timeless relevance of yoga and its profound role in promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

“Yoga is a priceless gift from the sages of India, designed not only to strengthen the body but also to unite the mind and soul,” he told the media.

The Governor emphasised while“Maharishi Patanjali is revered for systematising yoga, the origin of yogic traditions can be traced back to Lord Shiva, who is regarded as the Adiyogi -- the first yogi.

"It is Lord Shiva who introduced yoga, dance, and meditation to humanity. He is the source of this sacred tradition."

He added,“It is a matter of great pride for every Indian that this ancient heritage has been revived and globally recognised, thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The United Nations' declaration of June 21 as IDY has brought worldwide attention and respect to India's cultural legacy, and today, numerous countries celebrate the day with enthusiasm.”

Clarifying misconceptions, the Governor noted that yoga is not related to any religion but is a holistic approach to health and consciousness.

“People across the world have adopted yoga for physical health, and now increasingly for spiritual awakening. Yoga is not just about physical postures, it is also about awakening and awareness. It aims to create a conscious, responsible society,” he said.

The Governor urged people to embrace yoga as a way to lead a healthier, more balanced life and to address societal issues.

“Yoga can help eradicate social evils, improve public health, and combat substance abuse. Himachal Pradesh is a beautiful land, and preserving its purity requires our conscious collective effort, yoga can be a vital tool in that direction,” he added.

The yoga session was conducted under the guidance of Satya Prakash Pathak from the Department of Yoga of Himachal Pradesh University.

Officers and officials of Raj Bhavan, along with enthusiastic yoga students, participated actively in the event.