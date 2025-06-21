'Stick To Facts, Not Fake Headlines': BJP On Congress Claim That Black Money In Swiss Banks Has Tripled
In a social media post captioned 'Fake Narrative Alert', BJP's National Information and Technology Department Incharge Amit Malviya said that in 2024,“deposits by Indian nationals stood at 346 million Francs, which is nearly 80 per cent lower than the 1,656 million Francs recorded in 2013”.
He said the Congress party's official media handle is once again spreading lies.“This time, they have misrepresented a report from the Swiss National Bank to falsely claim that black money held by Indians in Swiss banks has tripled,” said Malviya.
“Congress's claim is not just incorrect, it is deliberately misleading – a tactic they have perfected over the years. Let's stick to facts, not fake headlines,” said Malviya, himself a former banker.
Refuting the Congress claims, the BJP IT cell chief said the Swiss National Bank's report clearly distinguishes between amounts due to Indian Banks (money Swiss banks owe Indian banks) and deposits by Indian Nationals (the actual individual account holdings often linked to the Black Money debate).
He said, in 2024, amounts due to Indian banks rose from 427 million to 3,022 million Swiss Francs – a result of routine inter-bank transactions, not Black Money.
Countering Congress' claim that 'Black Money held by Indians in Swiss banks has tripled', Malviya said the truth is that black money deposits have dropped significantly over the last decade.
Earlier this week, the BJP had also called out the Congress for peddling falsehoods over the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
Malviya had said on X,“Jairam Ramesh is a congenital liar - much like Rahul Gandhi”.
He criticised claims by Ramesh, Congress General Secretary and Communications in-charge, that there were discrepancies in the readouts between the one issued by Indian government and the US.
