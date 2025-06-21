Israeli Minister Warns Hezbollah Against Entering Iran-Israel War
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz on Friday warned Hezbollah against entering the Iran-Israel war , after the Lebanese group said it would act "as we see fit".
"I suggest the Lebanese proxy be cautious and understand that Israel has lost patience with terrorists who threaten it", Katz said in a statement, adding that "if there is terrorism; there will be no Hezbollah."
In other statements, the group has made no explicit pledge to join the fighting and a Hezbollah official told Reuters last week that the group did not intend to initiate attacks against Israel.
On June 13, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran. In response, Iran fired hundreds of missiles. The conflict has escalated, and prolonged for over a week.
