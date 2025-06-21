Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Watch: UAE President Shares Throwback Video Of Sheikh Zayed In Father's Day Wish

Watch: UAE President Shares Throwback Video Of Sheikh Zayed In Father's Day Wish


2025-06-21 04:16:48
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

On June 21 every year, UAE honours the fathers who work hard with love and dedication to give their children a life of ease. As the nation marks Father's Day 2025 the UAE President shared a fond throwback video of leader who is both his father and the country's Founding Father.

The leader celebrated his father's legacy which "continues to shape the ongoing development of our country and its people." He remembered the late Sheikh Zayed as a "wise mentor and an inspirational role model to his children and to the nation".

Recommended For You

Watch the video, here:

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated fathers across the UAE and "their pivotal role in the family and community." Other leaders also shared their wishes, recalling the life of the Founding Father.

He "embodied the greatest meanings of fatherhood in his leadership of his people and family, and was a role model of wisdom and giving," said Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The leader expressed his "respect and appreciation to every father who follows in Zayed's footsteps in building families and shaping the future."

Along with wishes and gifts on June 21 , the country celebrates fathers with one-of-a-kind experiences, discounts and free items, along with deals on dining, shopping, and a variety of entertainment offerings.

MENAFN21062025000049011007ID1109703466

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search