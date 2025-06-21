Watch: UAE President Shares Throwback Video Of Sheikh Zayed In Father's Day Wish

On June 21 every year, UAE honours the fathers who work hard with love and dedication to give their children a life of ease. As the nation marks Father's Day 2025 the UAE President shared a fond throwback video of leader who is both his father and the country's Founding Father.

The leader celebrated his father's legacy which "continues to shape the ongoing development of our country and its people." He remembered the late Sheikh Zayed as a "wise mentor and an inspirational role model to his children and to the nation".

Watch the video, here:

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated fathers across the UAE and "their pivotal role in the family and community." Other leaders also shared their wishes, recalling the life of the Founding Father.

He "embodied the greatest meanings of fatherhood in his leadership of his people and family, and was a role model of wisdom and giving," said Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The leader expressed his "respect and appreciation to every father who follows in Zayed's footsteps in building families and shaping the future."

Along with wishes and gifts on June 21 , the country celebrates fathers with one-of-a-kind experiences, discounts and free items, along with deals on dining, shopping, and a variety of entertainment offerings.