UAE Played 'Significant Role' In Reducing Tension Between India And Pakistan, Says Sharif
The UAE played a significant role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and India during the recent military conflict, said Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The prime minister's remarks were made during a meeting with Abdulla Nasser Lootah, UAE's Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, and Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador in Pakistan, in Islamabad on Monday.
The two South Asian neighbours engaged in a military conflict after India accused Pakistan of involvement in the Pahalgam attack , which Islamabad denies.
Sharif recently visited the UAE and met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, describing the meeting as“very fruitful” and saying the UAE played a“significant role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and India.”
In addition to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the US also played a key role in reducing tension between the two nuclear nations.
During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said the UAE has positioned itself among the developed countries with its modern management system, and Pakistan was keen to benefit from its experiences.
The prime minister underlined that Pakistan wanted to benefit from the experiences of the UAE to achieve good governance so that these steps could be made more effective to improve data-based decision-making.
He added that Pakistan has taken steps such as digitisation and a paperless economy to improve its administrative structure. In addition, a faceless customs system has also been implemented.
Sharif and Abdulla Naseer also attended the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in improving government performance by exchanging knowledge and mutual experience, guidance and development models in relevant fields.
The MoU covers cooperation in areas such as good governance, development planning, public sector reforms, human resource development, urban planning, and science and technology, among others.
