IDY 2025: Let's Strive To Create Healthy Society Through Yoga, Says Maha CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, June 21 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday appealed to the citizens to work together to create a healthy, vibrant society through devotion and yoga.

He was speaking at the 'Varkari Bhakti Yoga' programme jointly organised by Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shri Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sansthan Alandi and Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan Dehu on the occasion of International Day of Yoga (IDY).

Stating that yoga is a holistic way to rejuvenate the body and mind, CM Fadnavis said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed Yoga Day in the United Nations to make the world accept our ancient knowledge of yoga, and this is the only proposal in the history of the United Nations that has been supported by all countries. IDY has been celebrated for the last 11 years."

“Anyone can practice yoga to revitalise and uplift the body, mind, and all the chakras in the body. All these asanas are designed keeping in mind the structure of the body. Yoga postures are designed to guide and treat every external and internal organ of the body, from nails to hair. Yoga postures are seen in the world as a healing power, a healthy lifestyle (wellness),” he remarked.

“This year, the Warkari community is the one who is giving the message of 'One Land, One Health' given by PM Modi through action. Therefore, doing yoga with the Warkari community is a kind of joy. Today, all the Dindiyas are doing yoga at their places of stay. Also, students from 700 colleges have participated in yoga, which is a matter of joy. The organisers have given a new arena to Arogya Wari and it should continue forever,” said the CM.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Governor led a yoga session in Raj Bhavan saying that he will discuss introducing yoga in universities. Stating that yoga is India's gift to the world, he called for making it a way of life.

Observing that many people start practicing yoga only after they have crossed their 40s and 50s, the Governor said he wanted to introduce yoga in all universities and would discuss the matter with Vice Chancellors.

Introduction of yoga at young age will keep the youths free from stress and diseases, said the Governor.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who attended the 'Yoga by the Bay,' event said,“Due to the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi IDY is now celebrated worldwide. Today, as the importance of yoga has been recognised, people are celebrating Yoga Day on such a large scale. Yoga practice has the power to keep many diseases at bay. Therefore, I expressed the hope that today's youth should embrace the habit of yoga instead of other addictions. I also extended best wishes to everyone for the successful organisation of this initiative.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his post on X said,“Yoga is a mindset that nurtures both personal well-being and the planet's health. On #InternationalYogaDay, let us embrace yoga as a path to inner balance and supporting the planet with every conscious act and choice.”