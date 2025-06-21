SLB Announces Second-Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call
The conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am U.S. Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am U.S. Eastern time.
To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (833) 470-1428 within North America or +1 (404) 975-4839 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and the access code is 719185.
A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at until July 25, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 within North America or +1 (929) 458-6194 outside of North America and giving the access code 672413.
About SLB
SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb .
