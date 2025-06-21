TH Global Capital Named 'Boutique Investment Banking Firm Of The Year' For The Third Year Running At The 16Th Annual Int...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- TH Global Capital , a global boutique investment banking firm with operations across 13 countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with a track record of closing transactions in 29 countries, has won four prestigious awards at the 16th Annual International M&A Awards, including 'Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year' for the third consecutive year.

TH Global Capital's awards include:

Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year 2025

Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year ($50MM-$100MM): For advising Cloobees , a Global Salesforce Summit Partner in Poland, on its strategic sale to New York headquartered Synechron.

Regional Deal of the Year – Asia: For advising Brainvire , a leading global Digital Commerce and Digital Marketing agency in Asia, on its merger with Said Differently, a Falfurrias portfolio company in the US.

M&A Deal of the Year ($50MM–$100MM): For advising Chamonix IT and Exposé , leading Australian companies in Digital Engineering and AI & Data Science respectively, on their strategic sale to Synechron.

Presented by the M&A Advisor , the world's premier leadership organization for M&A, restructuring, and corporate finance professionals, these awards recognize TH Global Capital's 24-year track record, global reach, and deep cross-cultural expertise in successfully closing transactions across 29 countries.

“True excellence in dealmaking is defined by clarity of vision, bold leadership, and the ability to create lasting impact,” said Roger Aguinaldo , Founder & CEO of The M&A Advisor .“As the recipient of the Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year award, TH Global Capital exemplifies these qualities. We proudly celebrate TH Global Capital for their exceptional results, surpassing peers, and setting a new standard for success in today's dynamic and competitive marketplace.

Vivek Subramanyam , Founder and CEO of TH Global Capital , said:“It's a tremendous honor to win the 'Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year' for the third year in a row. This recognition is a testament to our relentless commitment to excellence and client success over the past 24 years. It reflects not only our team's dedication but also our ability to consistently deliver superior results in an increasingly competitive global market.”

The 16th Annual International M&A Awards will be presented at a prestigious Black-tie Gala during the 2025 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit , on September 16th in New York.

