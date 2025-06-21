Aldar Achieves AED 3.5 Billion In First‐Week Fahid Island Sales

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Aldar has secured over AED 3.5 billion in sales during the initial launch week of its Fahid Beach Residences and The Beach House on Fahid Island, underscoring strong demand for the developer's new coastal wellness vision.

Sales encompass a mix of 1- to 4‐bedroom apartments, townhouses and penthouses, with prices starting from around AED 3 million for residential units, and represent a pivotal milestone for the island's debut as Abu Dhabi's first wellness‐focused coastal destination. The weekend launch saw committed buyers who value coastal living, wellness‐driven design, and access to a super‐premium British curriculum, with Kings College School Wimbledon integrated within the broader masterplan.

Expatriate residents and overseas investors accounted for 67 percent of total sales. The top nationalities included people from the UAE, Russia, the UK and China-a testament to Fahid Island's growing international credibility as a lifestyle investment hub. Aldar's CEO, Jonathan Emery, noted that a significant share of buyers are first‐time customers of Aldar, with a marked representation of younger demographics; 42 percent are under the age of 45.

Fahid Island spans a prime location between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, featuring an 11 km coastline set within pristine mangrove forests. The development is backed by a gross development value exceeding AED 40 billion and is being positioned as the world's first“Fitwel‐certified island”. Designed to prioritise wellness, it includes amenities such as 24‐hour gyms, luxury spas, social kitchens, pet spas, and direct waterfront access.

Analysts view the strong launch sales as reflective of Abu Dhabi's upward trend in real estate investment. June is shaping up as one of the capital's most active months, fuelled by Fahid Island's launch and concurrent high‐end projects such as the Bulgari branded residences. The performance on Fahid Island suggests a shift: younger, wellness‐oriented buyers are engaging with luxury markets, a departure from the traditionally older investor base.

Closer examination reveals further trends: 67 percent of buyers are new to Aldar's portfolio, indicating the island's appeal to a fresh and diverse audience. The project's proximity-five minutes from Yas Island, 15 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport and Saadiyat-is a key draw, alongside the island's positioning as a lifestyle destination offering a blend of culture, community and environmental immersion.

Fahid Island's commitment to sustainability, wellness and education adds to its allure. The British curriculum school, part of Aldar's integrated planning, caters to global families intent on combining luxurious living with holistic wellbeing. Meanwhile, its Fitwel designation reinforces the emphasis on health‐centric built environments.

The sales mix at launch highlights both investment and lifestyle motivations. Properties span multiple price bands and formats-apartments, townhomes, penthouses-offering price thresholds from AED 3 million upwards. This diversity widens appeal to both investors and end‐users seeking premium coastal residences.

Abu Dhabi's property market is experiencing a resurgence in interest from international investors. Fahid Island's launch dovetails with broader market momentum, positioning the city as a global real estate hotspot. Its emphasis on wellness, youth engagement, and quality education aligns with shifting consumer values across the Gulf region.

Moving ahead, Aldar anticipates sustained engagement from both domestic and international buyers. Jonathan Emery commented that ahead of subsequent phases, the developer expects Fahid Island's profile to strengthen on the global stage and continue drawing affluent individuals seeking health‐oriented, culture‐rich coastal communities.

