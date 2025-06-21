Australian Opener Konstas Says He Has 'Come A Long Way'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Sydney: Teenage opener Sam Konstas said Saturday he had "come a long way" from his combative debut against India after winning his place back for Australia's opening Test against the West Indies.

The 19-year-old made headlines in the Melbourne Boxing Day Test last year when he took on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to make a blazing debut 60 with a slew of unorthodox shots.

But he only lasted one more Test before being jettisoned with some pundits seeing his batting as "reckless".

With a struggling Marnus Labuschagne dropped for the opening Test in Barbados on June 25 and Steve Smith out nursing an injured finger, Konstas has another chance, confirmed as a certain starter.

"The emotions probably got to me with the crowd," Konstas, who has his Test cap No.468 tattooed on his forearm, said of his explosive Boxing Day knock.

"I've been trying to focus on a few key areas with my batting coach, and I feel like I've come a long way, so hopefully I can display that in the next few Test matches."

Konstas is set to open alongside Usman Khawaja, 19 years his senior, with an opportunity to cement the position as his own.

Since David Warner retired some 18 months ago, Australia have tried five openers, including Konstas, and with an Ashes series against England later this year they need stability.

"Very excited. Obviously it's a tough team to crack into as we've got legends of the game," said the teenager.

"Hopefully I grab my opportunity with both hands.

"It's a dream come true to be honest, 19 years old, playing for your country, travelling the world. I'm very lucky to be where I am currently."

Australia play three Tests against the West Indies.