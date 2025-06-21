Trump Says It's Hard To Ask Israel To Stop Iran Strikes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

New York: US President Donald Trump said Friday it will be difficult to request Israel stop its airstrikes in Iran, even as he pursues a diplomatic solution to end the conflict.

Trump made the remarks to reporters in New Jersey, where he attended a fundraiser at his golf course, local media reported.



Trump also dismissed European efforts to engage diplomatically with Iran. "They didn't help... Iran doesn't want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us. Europe is not going to be able to help on this one."

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said she "can't speculate" on whether the Trump administration will press for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel to allow US-Iran nuclear talks to move forward.

"I'm not going to characterize what's happening now, or the reaction by the president or the secretary of state to what those negotiations might be," Bruce said at a news briefing Friday.