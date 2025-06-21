Coherent Market Insights Joins Team Marksmen As Knowledge Partner For Supply Chain & Logistics Conclave 2025

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- June 20 2025, Delhi; Coherent Market Insights (CMI) proudly announced its partnership with Team Marksmen as the Knowledge Partner for the 4th Edition of the Supply Chain & Logistics Conclave 2025. The event was held on 20th June 2025 at the Hyatt Regency, Delhi, and brought together leading industry experts to discuss the future of supply chain management.The conclave featured an engaging fireside session titled“End-to-End Agility: From Fast Commerce to Smart Returns,” which was moderated by Mr. Raj Shah, Founder and CEO of Coherent Market Insights. The panel discussion explored how brands have been re-engineering their supply chains to balance speed, sustainability, and adaptability in today's fast-evolving business landscape. Key industry experts on the panel included; Megha Bansal, Vice President - Supply Chain & Logistics at Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) & Achal Chawla, Director of Supply Chain - Logistics and Warehouse Operations at Bombay Shaving CompanyThe discussion delved into the latest innovations in last-mile delivery, including the rise of e-mobility and the increasing role of dark stores. Other important topics covered included the growing importance of reverse logistics as a value-driver and the use of AI and real-time visibility to enable smarter decision-making and improve overall supply chain efficiency.Mr. Raj Shah, Founder and CEO of CMI, commented, "The session was insightful, and it was an honor to engage with industry leaders. The discussion on adapting supply chains to balance speed, sustainability, and agility was thought-provoking. The impact of technologies like AI in reshaping supply chain processes is truly exciting."As the Knowledge Partner, Coherent Market Insights undertook an extensive research-driven evaluation of over 300 senior leaders across industries. The top 30 honorees were shortlisted based on clearly defined criteria, including innovation, digital transformation, sustainability, and strategic impact. This was not just an award, but a mark of distinction for those creating lasting impact in one of the most critical functions of modern business.CMI's participation in this event further underscored its commitment to being at the forefront of industry conversations, sharing knowledge, and contributing to the advancement of supply chain practices globally.About Coherent Market Insights (CMI)Coherent Market Insights is a global market research and consulting firm that provides actionable insights to businesses across industries. With a strong focus on data-driven research, CMI helps clients navigate market dynamics, optimize strategies, and achieve sustainable growth.Company Name: Coherent Market InsightsContact Person: MrPhone: 91-848-285-0837Address:Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd, 401-402,Bremen Business Center,University Road, Aundh, Pune – 411007, India.City: IndiaState: MaharashtraCountry: IndiaWebsite:

