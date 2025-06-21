Iranian FM Araghchi In Istanbul For OIC Meeting
KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Istanbul of Turkey on Saturday morning to attend the upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC is being held in Istanbul on June 21–22, under the theme“OIC in a Changing World.” Delegations from over 40 member states are participating.
According to Tasnim News Agency, Araghchi said Iran had formally requested a special session of the OIC to address Israel's recent attacks, which was approved by member states.
“This OIC meeting had already been scheduled for this date, but in light of the Zionist regime's aggression against our country, we requested a special session on the matter, which was accepted,” he said.“We hope a strong and decisive statement will be issued condemning this act of aggression.”
Araghchi added that he would also hold sideline meetings with his counterparts, the OIC Secretary-General, and the President of Turkey to discuss regional developments and strengthen diplomatic ties.
kk/sa
