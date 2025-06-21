Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 500 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Jails Return Home

2025-06-21 04:00:45
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 520 more Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland after being released from prisons in Pakistan.

These individuals returned to the country on June 18 to 20, the ministry announced in a brief post on its X handle on Saturday.

Citing Spin Boldak-based officials in Kandahar, the ministry wrote the returnees had spent one to three days in jails and had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance on arrival in Afghanistan, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

