Centre Unveils Rs 2.3 Crore Startup Challenge To Boost Renewable Energy Innovation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The government on Saturday launched an innovative 'Start-Up Challenge' with a total prize pool of Rs 2.3 crore to accelerate rooftop solar and distributed renewable energy innovations in the country.

The selected innovators will compete for Rs 2.3 crore, including Rs 1 crore for first prize, Rs 50 lakh for second prize, Rs 30 lakh for third prize, and 10 consolation prizes of Rs 5 lakh each.

Last sate for application is August 20 and the result will be announced on September 10.

Winners will also gain incubation support, pilot implementation opportunities, and mentorship from domain experts and investors, facilitated by MNRE and NISE, according to a Ministry of New and Renewable Energy statement.

The unique national innovation challenge aims to identify and support breakthrough solutions for India's rooftop solar and distributed energy ecosystem.

It is being implemented under the aegis of MNRE with support from the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), and in coordination with StartUp India, DPIIT.

The Start-Up Challenge seeks applications from innovators and startups in India, focusing on four key categories to boost renewable energy adoption.

These are affordability – making rooftop solar affordable for low- and middle-income households using innovative financing, modular systems, and circular economy strategies.

Resilience is another category, to enhance climate resilience, grid stability, and cybersecurity in solar infrastructure, especially for vulnerable and remote areas.

Inclusivity – expanding access to underserved communities through community solar, virtual net metering, and inclusive financing models, and 'environmental sustainability' – promoting eco-friendly technologies such as solar panel recycling, land-neutral solar deployment, and hybrid clean energy models, are the last two categories.

The challenge welcomes a wide range of startups in green tech, IoT, AI, blockchain, construction, energy hardware, fintech, and waste management.