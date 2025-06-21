'I Try To Take It Deep': Jaiswal Reflects On Special Century As India Dominate England On Day 1

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Yashasvi Jaiswal marked his first Test century on English soil with a performance that blended poise and aggression, helping India to a commanding position of 359/3 in 85 overs on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Leeds.

Reflecting on his knock after stumps, Jaiswal told Star Sports,“We did a lot of preparation before coming here. It was a lot of fun to play, and it felt very good to bat. I enjoyed it a lot and learned a lot.”

Jaiswal also credited senior batter KL Rahul for his guidance during their 91-run opening stand.“KL Rahul is very experienced. I can understand a lot by talking to him - where the runs can be made and how we can carry on the innings. It was a lot of fun to play with him,” he said, highlighting their camaraderie developed during India A tours and pre-series preparation.

Jaiswal's 101 off 157 balls was a masterclass in shot selection and mental discipline, particularly through the off side, where he cut and drove England's bowlers with grace. He was part of a 129-run stand with new captain Shubman Gill, whose unbeaten 127 led India to a dominant 359/3 at stumps. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant added a fiery 65 not out as England's bowling wilted under relentless Indian pressure.

The 22-year-old opener outlined his mental approach that has helped shape his innings.“I try to give myself more time to play my shots. I try to be mentally ready and aim to bat as long as possible. If I am set, I try to take it deep and play till the end," Jaiswal said.

Gill, leading India for the first time in Tests, joined an elite club by scoring a century on captaincy debut, following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli, who had retired from the format last month. His 127* off 175 balls was built on patience, calculated aggression, and elegant strokeplay, especially through the covers and midwicket.

Pant, ever the entertainer, brought flair to India's charge in the final session. His 65* off 102 balls included audacious strokes - including a daring slap over Ben Stokes' head - and his milestone of 3000 Test runs added to the celebratory tone of the day.

England, meanwhile, struggled as Ben Stokes picked two of the three wickets, including a sharp one that bowled Jaiswal after tea. But their bowling unit lacked bite - a factor India fully exploited. Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, and Brydon Carse were either inconsistent or unable to trouble the set batters while debutant Shoaib Bashir, though promising, couldn't stem the flow of runs.

India's innings began brightly with Rahul and Jaiswal taking on the new ball bowlers. Rahul, who looked fluent before a loose drive cost him his wicket for 42 showcased his trademark cover drives, helping lay a solid foundation. Debutant B Sai Sudharsan, however, fell for a four-ball duck, flicking down the leg side off Stokes.

Pant and Gill upped the tempo in the final session with calculated strokes and aggressive intent. Gill brought up his second overseas Test ton with a powerful cover drive while Pant's six off Woakes capped a near-perfect day for the visitors.