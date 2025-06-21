Student Leader Nirmal Chaudhary And MLA Abhimanyu Poonia Detained From Rajasthan Varsity

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 21 (IANS) Student leader Nirmal Chaudhary and Sangaria MLA Abhimanyu Poonia were detained by police from the Rajasthan University campus early Saturday morning, around 8 a.m.

According to eyewitnesses, Chaudhary was seen being escorted into a police jeep. Both had reportedly arrived at the university to appear for their fourth-semester Philosophy examination.

Sources indicate that police personnel, some in plain clothes, had been present at the university premises since early morning to detain Chaudhary. Both Chaudhary and Poonia later shared posts and videos on social media, accusing the police of acting without proper procedure and obstructing students during an official examination.

In a social media post, Chaudhary alleged that he was being followed by police in plain clothes since morning.

Upon reaching the exam center, he claimed he was forcibly detained before he could appear for the exam. Abhimanyu Poonia, who was also present at the exam centre, was similarly taken into custody. Following their detention, both individuals were reportedly taken to the Gandhi Nagar police station.

In separate statements, both Chaudhary and Poonia strongly criticised the police action, calling it“hooliganism” and“a dangerous signal for the common man.”

They accused the police of acting in a politically motivated manner under the current administration.

“The police came without uniforms and disrupted the examination process. Arresting us from within the exam centre is a cowardly act,” said Chaudhary.

Poonia shared similar sentiments, questioning whether raising the voice of the people had become a crime. He pledged to continue the fight against injustice despite the police action.

Poonia was, however, released later, while Chaudhary was taken to the Sanganer Sadar police station. The duo was arrested in a case related to the 2022 protest.

In response to the arrest, Member of Parliament, Hanuman Beniwal, strongly criticised the Jaipur Police. Beniwal termed the arrests as not only an example of the police's double standards but also a direct assault on the autonomy of Rajasthan University.

"I strongly condemn this action," he stated in an X post, tagging Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and demanding the immediate release of both individuals.

DCP East Tejaswini Gautam said, "A case of obstruction in government work was registered against Nirmal Chaudhary in 2022. The police had to take action against him. Today, police have detained him. Action will be taken against him. The Police have not brought MLA Abhimanyu Poonia. He, himself, sat in the car to save Nirmal."