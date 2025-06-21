403
Bitcoin's Technical Breakdown Signals Cautious Trading As Altcoins Show Signs Of Rotation
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin's price action on June 20 and into the morning of June 21, 2025, reveals a market facing a clear technical shift.
Official TradingView charts show Bitcoin trading at $103,568 after slipping below its 50-day moving average and entering the Ichimoku cloud.
This move signals a transition from a strong uptrend to a period of uncertainty and potential correction.
The daily chart confirms this shift. Bitcoin failed to hold resistance near $108,000, reversed, and settled into a tight range between $104,300 and $103,700.
The MACD histogram on the daily chart has turned negative, and the RSI sits at 44.79, both indicating waning bullish momentum.
The four-hour chart mirrors this, with the MACD and RSI both in bearish territory. Price action is compressed within a symmetrical triangle, suggesting volatility is building for a decisive move.
Despite these technical headwinds, institutional interest in Bitcoin remains strong. Over 110 public companies now hold more than 800,000 BTC, valued at over $80 billion, according to official disclosures.
Major players such as MicroStrategy, Twenty One Capital, and Metaplanet continue to accumulate, reinforcing Bitcoin's role as a corporate treasury asset.
ETF flows remain positive, with $164.6 million in net inflows recorded on June 11, led by funds like IBIT and HODL.
These inflows support market liquidity and help stabilize price trends, even as short-term sentiment turns cautious.
Ethereum maintains resilience, holding above $2,700, supported by strong ETF inflows. On June 11, ETH ETFs attracted $240.7 million, the largest single-day total in four months.
This institutional demand helps ETH remain stable, though it continues to trade within a broad range as bulls and bears compete for control.
Altcoins are showing early signs of rotation as Bitcoin's dominance wanes. The Altcoin Season Index, which tracks the percentage of altcoins outperforming Bitcoin, has risen to 23 percent.
Historical data shows June often marks the start of such rotations, with increased accumulation by large holders and rising decentralized exchange volumes supporting this trend.
The story behind the numbers is clear. Bitcoin's slip below its 50-day moving average and entry into the Ichimoku cloud marks a meaningful technical shift.
Market participants are now watching for a breakout from the current range, with compressed volatility hinting at a strong move ahead.
Institutional flows remain supportive, but traders remain cautious as conflicting signals dominate.
Altcoins may benefit if Bitcoin's fatigue persists, with sector rotation already underway in parts of the market.
