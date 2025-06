Outbound Remittances From Azerbaijan To UAE Rise Early This Year

In the first quarter of 2025, individual money transfers from Azerbaijan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) totaled $18.785 million, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). This marks a significant increase of...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%