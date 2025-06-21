Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foreign Diplomats Visit Shusha During Trip To Eastern Zangazur And Garabagh

Foreign Diplomats Visit Shusha During Trip To Eastern Zangazur And Garabagh


2025-06-21 03:07:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Representatives of the accredited diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan have arrived in the city of Shusha as part of their visit to Eastern Zangazur and Garabagh, Azernews reports.

The foreign diplomats will tour Shusha - often called the "Pearl of Garabagh" and a symbol of Azerbaijan's rich history and culture. During their visit, they will also observe the ongoing restoration and construction projects aimed at revitalizing the city.

MENAFN21062025000195011045ID1109703266

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search