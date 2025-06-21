Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Diplomatic Corps Representatives Arrive In Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

Diplomatic Corps Representatives Arrive In Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)


2025-06-21 03:07:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have arrived in the city of Shusha as part of their visit to East Zangezur and Karabakh, Trend 's regional correspondent

The foreign diplomats are expected to tour Shusha and get acquainted with the ongoing reconstruction and restoration efforts in the city.

Will be updated

















MENAFN21062025000187011040ID1109703265

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search