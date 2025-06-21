Azerbaijani Oil Falls In Price
On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went down by $2.24 (2.76 percent) to $78.96 per barrel.
In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude experienced a decline of $2.17 (3.24 percent) relative to the antecedent rate, culminating in a price point of $64.81 per barrel.
The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, dipped by $2.23, or 2.77 percent, from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $78.21 per barrel.
The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment