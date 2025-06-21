Azerbaijani Oil Falls In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 21 decreased by $2.24 (2.71 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $80.34 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went down by $2.24 (2.76 percent) to $78.96 per barrel.

In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude experienced a decline of $2.17 (3.24 percent) relative to the antecedent rate, culminating in a price point of $64.81 per barrel.

The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, dipped by $2.23, or 2.77 percent, from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $78.21 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.