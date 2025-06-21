Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Strikes Northern Türkiye

Earthquake Strikes Northern Türkiye


2025-06-21 03:07:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ A mild earthquake has struck northern Türkiye, shaking parts of the Samsun Province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) stated, Trend reports.

The quake, with a magnitude of 3.5, struck the Ladik village of Samsun Province. It was recorded at 06:50 (GMT+4), with its epicenter located at a depth of around 19.43 kilometers.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

MENAFN21062025000187011040ID1109703262

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search