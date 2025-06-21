Israel Eliminates Brigade Commander Behind Iranian Drone Attacks - IDF

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Israeli Air Force has eliminated Aminpour Judaki, commander of the Second Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Brigade of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who was reportedly responsible for orchestrating drone attacks against Israeli territory, the official Telegram channel of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated, Trend reports.

The statement noted that Judaki had been appointed to the post on June 13 following the elimination of his predecessor, Taher Pour.

Israeli authorities claim the new commander supervised the launch of hundreds of drones from Iran's southwestern Ahvaz region targeting various areas in Israel.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters; along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.