Greece Unveils Strategic Diaspora Plan Across U.S.

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Giannis Loverdos, conveyed a message of support from the Greek government to the Greek-American community and emphasized the strengthening of ties with the Greek Diaspora during his visit to Chicago, Detroit, and Cleveland from June 12 to 18, 2025, Trend reports citing the Greek Foreign Ministry.

During his first day in Chicago, Mr. Loverdos met with His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago and reaffirmed the state's ongoing support for the multifaceted work of the Metropolis. He also met with Endy Zemenides, Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council. On Friday, June 13, he visited the National Hellenic Museum and the Greek Center for Asia Minor and Pontus Research. The following day, he toured the University of Chicago's Center for Hellenic Studies and was briefed by its Director, Ms. Yiannakidou. Mr. Loverdos discussed Foreign Ministry initiatives to support Greek studies programs that promote the Greek language and culture and enhance Greece's international presence.

He then participated in the Panhellenic Scholarship Foundation's awards ceremony. In his address to the scholarship recipients, he congratulated them and highlighted the Ministry's initiatives aimed at connecting the new generation of Diaspora Greeks with Greece through scholarships, hosting programs, and student exchanges.

Mr. Loverdos concluded his visit to Chicago on Sunday, June 15, by attending the Divine Liturgy at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and joining the Greek Festival at St. Demetrios Church in Elmhurst, where he engaged with members of the Greek-American community and praised the role of diaspora organizations in preserving and promoting Greek heritage among younger generations. He also visited the Hellenic American Nursing Home.

On the occasion of his visit, he met with Greece's Consul General in Chicago, Mr. Koumparakis, and other consular staff to learn about the implementation of digital consular services aimed at improving citizen support.

The visit continued with stops in Detroit and Cleveland - marking the first-ever visit by a Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs to these two cities. On Monday, June 16, Mr. Loverdos visited Detroit and met with His Eminence Metropolitan Nicholas. He was briefed on the spiritual, humanitarian, and educational efforts of the Metropolis. Later, he laid a wreath at the statue of Demetrios Ypsilantis in Ypsilanti, Michigan, a lasting symbol of philhellenism. During an open discussion at St. Nicholas Parish, he presented the strategic goals and initiatives for the Greek Diaspora, focusing on strengthening Greek identity globally and fostering a meaningful, reciprocal relationship with Greeks abroad. He also visited the Hellenic Museum of Michigan, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and Detroit's Greektown district.

On Tuesday, June 17, Mr. Loverdos traveled to Cleveland and attended an event at the Greek Cultural Garden, joined by His Eminence Metropolitan Savas of Pittsburgh. He visited the community school“Georgia Pappas” and was informed about the school's activities and local associations' efforts. In his speech to the Greek-American community, Mr. Loverdos praised the vital contributions of the Diaspora to Greece's progress and its global reputation. He emphasized that supporting the Greek Diaspora is a central pillar of the Greek government's policy.