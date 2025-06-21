Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's FM Arrives In Istanbul For Arab League Meeting: Media

2025-06-21 02:09:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Istanbul: Iran's foreign minister arrived in Istanbul on Saturday, Tasnim news agency reported, for a meeting with Arab League diplomats to discuss Israeli attack on Iran.

Around 40 diplomats are slated to join the weekend gathering of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as Israel and Iran continue to exchange missile strikes.

"The Foreign Minister arrived in Istanbul this morning to participate in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Foreign Ministers' meeting," Tasnim reported.

It comes after Araghchi met with his counterparts from Britain, France and Germany in Geneva on Friday.

"At this meeting, at the suggestion of Iran, the issue of the Zionist regime's attack on our country will be specifically addressed," said Iranian foreign Abbas Araghchi, according to the news agency.

Israel began its assault in the early hours of June 13, saying Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons, triggering an immediate retaliation from Tehran in the worst-ever confrontation.

Earlier on Friday, Araghchi said Tehran was ready to "consider diplomacy" again only if Israel's "aggression is stopped".

The Arab League ministers are expected to release a statement following their meeting, the Turkish state news agency Anadolu said.

