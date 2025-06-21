Saint Tragedy Signs With Rock Sun Records/Virgin Music Group

MENAFN - GetNews)



Rock Sun Records, in partnership with Virgin Music Group, is proud to announce the newest addition to its expanding roster- Saint Tragedy , the hard-hitting rock outfit hailing from Kenosha, Wisconsin. With a reputation for emotionally-charged live performances and a sound that fuses modern rock grit with classic influence, the band is preparing to unleash their new EP Vanquish Vol. 2 on July 25 .

Formed in 2008 by frontman Wayne Wiginton , Saint Tragedy has spent the last decade-plus forging a sound uniquely their own. Blending passion, fire, and a no-holds-barred stage presence, the band-featuring Sid Serbedzija (lead guitar) , Eric Serbedzija (bass) , and Michael Quinn (drums) -has steadily built a name for themselves in the Midwest and beyond, opening for national acts and cultivating a fiercely loyal fanbase along the way.

The signing marks a pivotal chapter in the band's journey.“It's about pure, raw honesty,” says Wiginton.“When we go up there, it's like you forget about the real world for a moment and just leave it all on the stage.”

Vanquish Vol. 2 is the follow-up to their previous release, continuing the sonic evolution of Saint Tragedy's sound-one that walks the line between raw emotion and refined musicianship. The EP promises a powerful dose of modern hard rock with heartfelt lyrics and thunderous energy, showcasing the band's growth while staying true to their roots.

“We couldn't be more excited to welcome Saint Tragedy to the Rock Sun family,” says Rock Sun founder Tom Hooks.“They represent everything we love about rock music-authenticity, passion, and an undeniable presence on and off the stage.”

With the release of Vanquish Vol. 2 on the horizon and the full force of Rock Sun Records and Virgin Music Group behind them, Saint Tragedy is poised to bring their sound to an even larger audience.

Get ready to feel the fire- Vanquish Vol. 2 arrives July 25. Pre-Save at: