Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Monthly Dynamics Of TAP Gas Deliveries In 2025


2025-06-21 02:05:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) recorded a steady increase in gas transportation volumes during the spring months of 2025, with March marking the highest monthly figure so far this year.

The TAP AG consortium told Trend that from January to May 2025, TAP transported a total of 4.480 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Europe.

The detailed monthly breakdown is as follows:

Month

Volume (bcm)

January

0.835

February

0.815

March

0.993

April

0.905

May

0.932

The data shows a month-on-month increase from February through May. TAP's performance in March, nearing 1 bcm, stands out as the strongest monthly delivery in the five-month period.

According to the consortium, total deliveries since the start of commercial operations in late 2020 have now reached 47.222 bcm.

As a critical component of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP plays a vital role in diversifying Europe's energy supply routes and advancing the continent's transition toward decarbonization.

With an annual transport capacity of approximately 10 billion cubic meters (bcm), TAP has the potential to double its capacity to 20 bcm, reinforcing Europe's energy security and sustainability.

