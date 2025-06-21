Monthly Dynamics Of TAP Gas Deliveries In 2025
|
January
|
0.835
|
February
|
0.815
|
March
|
0.993
|
April
|
0.905
|
May
|
0.932
The data shows a month-on-month increase from February through May. TAP's performance in March, nearing 1 bcm, stands out as the strongest monthly delivery in the five-month period.
According to the consortium, total deliveries since the start of commercial operations in late 2020 have now reached 47.222 bcm.
As a critical component of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP plays a vital role in diversifying Europe's energy supply routes and advancing the continent's transition toward decarbonization.
With an annual transport capacity of approximately 10 billion cubic meters (bcm), TAP has the potential to double its capacity to 20 bcm, reinforcing Europe's energy security and sustainability.
