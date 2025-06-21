Israel Downs Iranian Drone Over Golan Heights

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Israel has triggered an alert due to the threat of drones over several districts in the Golan Heights, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated, Trend reports.

The drone-allegedly launched from Iran-was quickly intercepted and neutralized by the Israeli military and crashed in an uninhabited area.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters; along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.