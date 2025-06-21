403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 21 (KUNA) --
1958 -- Al-Mulla Saleh Al-Mulla, the secretary of Kuwait's 7th ruler Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah and a personal envoy, passed away at age of 80. The deceased was the first director of the department of passports.
1964 -- State of Kuwait held its first Municipal Council election, the first to be elected by direct vote. Mohammad Yusuf Al-Adsani was elected as chairman. The council held last session on May 14, 1966.
1964 -- Kuwait Journalists Association was established with the objective of promoting journalism and defending journalists. Among founding members were Ghanima Al-Marzouq, Abdulaziz Al-Masaeed and Khaled Al-Essa.
1975 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed an agreement regarding establishment of the Arab Academy for Maritime Transport.
1976 -- Kuwait Cinema Club was established with the aim of showing world-class movies and deliberate all issues related to cinema industry, directing and production.
1980 -- Awni Battash, head of Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) Kuwait office, escaped an assassination attempt.
1996 -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) signed a USD 1.3 million contract with the French News Agency (AFP) to upgrade the editorial system.
1999 -- A celebration was held in London to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1899 friendshop pact between Britain and Kuwait.
2011 -- A team in Al-Razi Hospital conducted four surgeries in the spinal cord using the Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) technique, the first in the Gulf region.
2014 -- The hydrology program council approved State of Kuwait's proposal to recognize Kuwait Institute of Scientific Research's Water Research Center as an affiliate to UNESCO.
2018 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a loan agreement with Mauritius to extend 7.5 million Kuwaiti Dinars (USD 25.5 million) to fund the first phase of Flacq Hospital.
2018 -- KFAED signed a KD eight million (USD 27 million) loan agreement with Guinea to fund a road project in Conakry.
2023 -- Health Ministry announced the first transplant of a smart assist heart pump the (Implla 5.5) for a Kuwaiti patient in his 50s. The patient also underwent an additional transplant for a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD). (end)
