Kuwait Crude Oil Up 18 Cents To USD 77.64 Pb - KPC


2025-06-21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price rose by 18 cents during Friday's trading to reach USD 77.64 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 77.46 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures also went up by USD 1.84 to USD 77.01 pb and West Texas Intermediate rose by 21 cents to USD 74.93 pb. (end)
