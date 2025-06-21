STARLUX Orders 10 More Airbus A350-1000S

Dhaka: Taiwan's Starlux airlines announced Thursday (June 19) that it has signed an agreement to purchase an additional 10 widebody Airbus A350-1000s.

The order agreement was inked by Starlux CEO Glenn Chai and Airbus EVP for sales of the commercial aircraft business Benoît de Saint-Exupéry at the Paris Air Show, the carrier said.

STARLUX Airlines already operates an all-Airbus fleet of 28 aircraft including the A350-900, the A330neo and the A321neo.

The Taiwanese airline now has on order 30 aircraft including A350F freighters, more A321neos, and the A350-1000s.

The 10 additional A350-1000s are expected to join its fleet from 2031 after the initial eight A350-1000s from its first order will be delivered starting this year, subject to further manufacturer delays.

“Expanding our international fleet with additional A350-1000s is a significant step toward reinforcing our global presence and enhancing connectivity across key markets,” said Chai.

“This aircraft offers efficiency, range and comfort, making it the perfect fit for our strategy to optimise long-haul operations while delivering an exceptional passenger experience. As we continue to strengthen our international network, the A350-1000 will play an important role in driving growth, sustainability and operational flexibility.”

The A350 family of aircraft has received more than 1,390 orders from 60 customers worldwide, with more than 650 aircraft currently in the fleets of 38 operators, flying primarily on long-haul routes.

Other Taiwanese airlines EVA Air and China Airlines (CAL) have also placed orders for A350-1000 aircraft, the highest capacity A350 variant.

EVA currently has 24 A350-1000s on firm order for delivery from 2026, while CAL has made firm commitments for 10 A350-1000s from 2029.

-B